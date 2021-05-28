De Soto Daily Weather Forecast
DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
