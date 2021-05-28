Cancel
Environment

De Soto Daily Weather Forecast

De Soto Journal
 18 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aEVbSUn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

