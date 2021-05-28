Daily Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling
MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
