Mount Sterling, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 18 days ago

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aEVbQjL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

