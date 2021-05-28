Daily Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 17 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



