Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, ID

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mountain Home

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 18 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) A sunny Friday is here for Mountain Home, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Home:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVbOD700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
34
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Home, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Mountain Home, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Mountain Home area went to Phillips 66 at 495 N 2Nd E St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.41 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, the survey found:
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Mountain Home right now

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) According to Mountain Home gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 650 American Legion Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain Home: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Save up to $0.57 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mountain Home area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 Us-20 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1050 Us-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.
OnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
idaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.