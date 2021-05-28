A rainy Friday in Alexander City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Alexander City Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexander City:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.