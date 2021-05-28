Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

A rainy Friday in Alexander City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 18 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Alexander City Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexander City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEVbMRf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
105
Followers
186
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Point Baker, AKPosted by
Point Baker Post

Rainy forecast for Point Baker? Jump on it!

(POINT BAKER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Point Baker Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pompano Beach Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.