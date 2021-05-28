Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

Douglas is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 18 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Douglas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVbH2200

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
29
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Douglas, AZPosted by
Douglas Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas, AZPosted by
Douglas Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(DOUGLAS, AZ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Douglas Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Douglas, AZPosted by
Douglas Voice

Sunday sun alert in Douglas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas, AZPosted by
Douglas Voice

Check out these homes for sale in Douglas now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is a perfect property to establish your homestead or ranch. Almost 40 acres of fully fenced barbed wire or electrical fencing, this homestead offers unobstructed mountain views, located on a corner lot, the home has been completely renovated and includes high end updates throughout. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, with 2 living areas- both with custom wood burning stoves. Renovated in 2021, Southwest inspired interior offers upgraded kitchen, hand made Mexican tile throughout, refinished bathrooms, one with an antique claw foot tub, hand painted sink and extra large family room addition with custom lighting. Large front porch, updated laundry room with new hot water heater and electric, all plumbing has been updated.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristina Scott, Realty One Group Integrity at 520-447-5922</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to Copper Hacienda~ A Superb home / mini farm ~ with many upgrades and pride of ownership! Many upgrades including newly renovated hall bathroom and new electrical in most of the home. OVERSIZED bedrooms and bathrooms plus HUGE Great Room kitchen with island and dining area. Home has beautiful tile and newer carpet. Current tenant is a dream tenant and hoping to stay after her current lease expires. Property include West lot adjoining the property for RV parking or building on. Older garage/ workshop needs some TLC. Horse pens and chicken coops are also on the NW side of property with tons of open space to ride and explore. Cochise College is 5 miles West of Copper and this is a perfect location out of town yet close enough to enjoy all of Douglas AZ events, restaurants & shops -<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paula Sindelar, Pepper Realty at 520-360-8593</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> SPECULAR***executive style home with Oasis yards and gardens - OVER a quarter of an acre and fabulous location! This home has extremely large bedrooms and the 4th is an office or a private bedroom on its own wing. This 4th office/bedroom has a private entrance and bathroom adjacent - so this is perfect for a HOME BUSINESS*** The master suite is gigantic with a walk in closet and nice sized bathroom. Built in cabinet storage in the hallway that is extra deep and can store any and all belongings and the other storage units are just a bonus! Beautiful floor plan with views of the yards from all windows. There is nothing that can top this amazing home - views, yard and floor plan are perfect. Mature trees which includes several varieties of fruit trees and raised garden beds...more...<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paula Sindelar, Pepper Realty at 520-360-8593</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cute home with a lot of character in the Coronado Estates neighborhood in Douglas. This home offers a fireplace, mexican tile, and beautiful wood beams throughout the great room and kitchen making a great space for entertaining. The covered patio off the great room allows you to expand your entertaining outdoors. This lot offers a ton of space and is a blank canvas to make the back yard of your dreams. Plenty of room for RV parking as well. You also have beautiful unobstructed sunset views! The location of this home offers privacy with the convenience of being close to downtown Douglas. Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and Southern Arizona vineyards are nearby.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Leah Davis, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Douglas, AZPosted by
Douglas Voice

Douglas calendar: Events coming up

1. Live Music at the Bisbee Grand Hotel with James T; 2. AZcoustic Awesomeness; 3. Hummingbird Banding at Casa de San Pedro B&B; 4. CHALAKO IN "THE HEARTS OF BISBEE" DANCE PARTY; 5. Miller Peak Wilderness Trail Maintenance;
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.