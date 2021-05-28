Friday sun alert in Belle Glade — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Glade:
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.