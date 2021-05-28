Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
 18 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVbFGa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

