Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.