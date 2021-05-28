Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
