Altus, OK

Jump on Altus’s rainy forecast today

Altus News Beat
 18 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Altus Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Altus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVbENr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

