Rainy forecast for Uvalde? Jump on it!

(UVALDE, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Uvalde, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Uvalde:

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 86 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.