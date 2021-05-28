Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Friday rain in Hannibal: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 18 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hannibal Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hannibal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVbAqx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

