Mineral Wells, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Mineral Wells

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
 18 days ago

MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVb8Ak00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral Wells, TX
