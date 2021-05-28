Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Sun forecast for Walterboro — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Walterboro News Flash
 18 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Walterboro, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walterboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEVb6PI00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

