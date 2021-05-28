Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lawrenceburg Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawrenceburg:

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.