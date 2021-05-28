Cancel
River Falls, WI

Weather Forecast For River Falls

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 18 days ago

RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVb4dq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

