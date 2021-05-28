Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
