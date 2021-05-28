Mattoon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.