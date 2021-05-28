Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 18 days ago

MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aEVb3l700

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
55
Followers
170
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattoon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Mattoon Digest

Tuesday has sun for Mattoon — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MATTOON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mattoon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Jump on Mattoon’s rainy forecast today

(MATTOON, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mattoon Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Get weather-ready — Mattoon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mattoon: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MATTOON, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mattoon Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.