Cleveland, GA

Friday set for rain in Cleveland — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cleveland Bulletin
 18 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cleveland Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aEVazK100

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

