Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 18 days ago

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEVayRI00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
82
Followers
179
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related