Morgan City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.