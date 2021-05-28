Daily Weather Forecast For Bay City

BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly Cloudy High 84 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.