Weather Forecast For Nogales

NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 56 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 91 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.