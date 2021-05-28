Cancel
Linn County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 20:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of La Cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 28.5 Fri 7pm 28.9 30.2 22.2

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
County
Linn County, KS
City
Linn, KS
City
Lacygne, KS
City
Osawatomie, KS
