Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Weather Forecast For Radford

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 18 days ago

RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVanyX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
68
Followers
181
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(RADFORD, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Radford Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Get weather-ready — Radford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Radford: Tuesday, May 18: Areas of fog in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;