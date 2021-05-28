Weather Forecast For Radford
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
