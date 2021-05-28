Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. * At 7:31 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.1 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 28.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 26.1 Fri 7pm 26.4 27.9 24.6