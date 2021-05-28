Cancel
Susanville, CA

Susanville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Susanville Daily
 18 days ago

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEVaiYu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

