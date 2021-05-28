Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast

Buffalo News Flash
 18 days ago

BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aEVafuj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

