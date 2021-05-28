Cancel
Dr. Heather Maldonado named Keuka College VP for Student Development

FingerLakes1
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeuka College has tapped a veteran western New York educator to fill a new role focused on student engagement and success. Dr. Heather Maldonado has joined the College as Vice President for Student Development. The Cabinet-level position will see her take responsibility for areas including Student and Residence Life; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Athletics; and Student Programming for Auxiliary Services.

