Marion Police Department’s use of force goes viral

After last week's viral video showing a Marion Police officer punching a pinned suspect in the back, questions have come up about the department's use-of-force policy. It is the department's policy to use to the least amount of force necessary to detain a suspect. However, a myriad of mitigating factors can come into play when evaluating the appropriateness of force used. Bystander video obtained by The Southern appears to show three officers attempting to detain 22-year-old Jeramey Brown on the pavement May 21 in front of Pookie's Bar in Marion. One officer is then seen repeatedly punching Brown in the back, the video appears to show.