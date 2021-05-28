Watkin Jones drops after investors offload share block at discount

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Friday, posting their second consecutive weekly decline, as aviation demand in the region remained lacklustre with a majority of international flights still grounded. Refining profits, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped 2 cents to $5.57 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest level so far this month. The jet fuel cracks have shed 5.3% this week. "The languishing Asian jet fuel spot market remains stuck in limbo, with no compelling fundamental drivers to make a case for any bullishness in the near term," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research said in a weekly note. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 50 cents per barrel, the widest since June 4. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which has stayed in a contango since January 2020, traded at minus 35 cents per barrel on Friday. RELIANCE UNVEILS $10-BLN GREEN ENERGY PLAN - Reliance Industries will invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035. - "The world is entering a new energy era, which is going to be highly disruptive. The age of fossil fuels, which powered economic growth globally for nearly three centuries, cannot continue much longer," Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at a shareholder meeting on Thursday. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 3.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA/ - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 11.2% this week to 1.2 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices climbed for a third straight session on Friday, on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as demand growth is expected to outstrip supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August. - The infrastructure deal struck by a group of bipartisan senators and President Joe Biden on Thursday includes partial funding by a proposed $6 billion sale from the U.S. emergency oil reserve, according to a document circulated by Republican lawmakers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.26 -0.2 -0.25 78.46 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.34 -0.03 1.30 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.36 -0.2 -0.25 78.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.24 -0.03 1.36 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.57 -0.2 -0.25 78.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.03 -0.03 1.50 -2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.52 -0.19 -0.24 80.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.08 -0.02 33.33 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.75 -0.23 -0.29 77.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.5 -0.08 19.05 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)