Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Watkin Jones drops after investors offload share block at discount

Life Style Extra
 28 days ago

(Alliance News) - Watkin Jones PLC shareholders sold a block of shares at a discount in an accelerated bookbuild, Peel Hunt LLP confirmed on Friday. Two sellers - Glyn & Jennifer Watkin Jones 1992 A&M Settlement, and Watkin Jones Legacy Fund - sold 25.0 million shares for 210 pence each, a total of GBP52.5 million. That's a discount of 12% to Thursday's closing price of 238.50p. The placing plan was announced after market close on Thursday.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Alliance News#Peel Hunt Llp#Watkin Jones Legacy Fund#Watkin Property Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN): Hesitation To Buy The Stock Might Leave You Upset:

The Healthcare stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $49.66 while performing a change of 0.12% Gain on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post weekly drop, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Friday, posting their second consecutive weekly decline, as aviation demand in the region remained lacklustre with a majority of international flights still grounded. Refining profits, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped 2 cents to $5.57 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest level so far this month. The jet fuel cracks have shed 5.3% this week. "The languishing Asian jet fuel spot market remains stuck in limbo, with no compelling fundamental drivers to make a case for any bullishness in the near term," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research said in a weekly note. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 50 cents per barrel, the widest since June 4. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which has stayed in a contango since January 2020, traded at minus 35 cents per barrel on Friday. RELIANCE UNVEILS $10-BLN GREEN ENERGY PLAN - Reliance Industries will invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035. - "The world is entering a new energy era, which is going to be highly disruptive. The age of fossil fuels, which powered economic growth globally for nearly three centuries, cannot continue much longer," Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at a shareholder meeting on Thursday. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 3.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA/ - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 11.2% this week to 1.2 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices climbed for a third straight session on Friday, on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as demand growth is expected to outstrip supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August. - The infrastructure deal struck by a group of bipartisan senators and President Joe Biden on Thursday includes partial funding by a proposed $6 billion sale from the U.S. emergency oil reserve, according to a document circulated by Republican lawmakers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.26 -0.2 -0.25 78.46 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.34 -0.03 1.30 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.36 -0.2 -0.25 78.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.24 -0.03 1.36 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.57 -0.2 -0.25 78.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.03 -0.03 1.50 -2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.52 -0.19 -0.24 80.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.08 -0.02 33.33 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.75 -0.23 -0.29 77.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.5 -0.08 19.05 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Dividend Announcement

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.57. 272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.7% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.03. 27,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,478,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Compass stock down nearly 30% since IPO

Less than three months after going public amid a wave of investor optimism about housing markets and enthusiasm for real estate technology, Compass shares have dropped almost 30 percent. Compass, the second-biggest residential brokerage in the U.S., closed at $14.35 a share in New York trading Thursday, up 34 cents...
StocksRTTNews

Broadstone Shares Drop 3%

New York-based Real estate company Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (BNL) is down 3% as the company reported a public offering of 10 million common stock at $23.00 per share. The company plans to use the funds raised from the proceedings to pay the outstanding $900 million in the company's revolving credit facility.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS): Analyzing The Risks And Opportunities Of The Stock:

The Financial stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $8.84 while performing a change of -1.78% Loss on Monday, January 27, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN): Analyzing The Risks And Opportunities Of The Stock:

The Industrial Goods stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $67.29 while performing a change of 0.98% Gain on Monday, January 27, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO): Latest Brokerage Rating Of The Stock:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $12.85 while performing a change of -2.73% Loss on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Barclays PLC Acquires 149,623 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $121,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksTaipei Times

Europe shares drop further after Fed remarks

A slide in European bank and energy stocks was exacerbated by hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve official, which also saw the STOXX 600 index snap a four-week winning streak as fears of US policy tightening came to the fore. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.58 percent lower...
Stocksadvfn.com

Capstone Green Energy Shares Drop 22% After Upsized Public Offering

Capstone Green Energy Corp. shares were down 22% to $5.74 after the company said it would increase the size of its previously announced public offering. The company said the underwriter has agreed to purchase 1.9 million common shares at $5.25 a share, up from 952,000 shares. The closing of the...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Would I buy the Argo Blockchain share (ARB) after its price drop?

So far, I have had my reservations about buying cryptocurrency-related stocks, like Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB). This was mainly because of regulators’ concerns about virtual currencies. This in turn meant that their usage could be restricted at anytime, leaving investors high and dry. Increasing legitimacy for virtual currencies. But times...