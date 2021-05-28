Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
 18 days ago

PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEVaWv400

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pikeville, KY
With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

