Weather Forecast For Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
