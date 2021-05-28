Cancel
Miami County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 31.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 31.4 Fri 11pm 31.5 22.7 17.6

Miami County, KS
Kansas State
Osawatomie, KS
