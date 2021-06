Would you open a pizza shop without an oven? Would you try to run a restaurant without a dishwasher? Do you expect your guests to cook their own food (Korean BBQ excluded!)?. The truth is, no you would not. Ovens, dishwashers, utilities, tables, chairs, flatware, napkins, soap, toilet paper, a bookkeeper, point of sale system, credit card processing, servers… all these things and more are things you know you need to run a successful restaurant. It’s a given. They are operational requirements for being in the restaurant business. At some point you accepted this as the truth.