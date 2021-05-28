TRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton hikes dividend; Petards loss slims

Cancel
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Premier Miton Group PLC - Guildford, Surrey-based asset manager - Reports GBP12.6 billion in closing assets under management as at March 31, up 19% on opening position for period. Further, says that this grows to GBP13.1 billion at end of April. Net inflows for the half-year period were GBP359 million versus outflows of GBP389 million a year prior. Net revenue for half-year GBP38.5 million, up from GBP33.4 million year-on-year, and pretax profit rises to GBP6.2 million from GBP5.3 million. Proposes interim dividend of 3.7p, up 48% on the 2.5p paid out a year ago. "With attractive investment performance and a clear sense of client service, coupled with a growing brand and targeted marketing activity, this is an exciting time for the firm. I believe that the business is well positioned to deliver for our investors and for our wider stakeholders over the years ahead," says Chief Executive Mike O'Shea.

