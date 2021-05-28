Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Friday rain in Brookhaven: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 18 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brookhaven Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookhaven:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVaCVm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
125
Followers
190
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Money, MS
City
Brookhaven, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related