Friday rain in Easton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(EASTON, MD) Friday is set to be rainy in Easton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Easton:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night High 61 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Light Rain High 62 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.