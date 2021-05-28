Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Fans on Twitter Are Creating a New Kind of Story You’ve Never Seen Before

Electric Literature
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, 2020, in the middle of worldwide lockdown, fans of up-and-coming indie rock band The Runners were posting selfies of outfits they were wearing to a maskless, non-socially distanced live concert happening that night in New York. At the encore, lead singer Eddie Kaspbrak confirmed yearlong speculation of his romantic involvement with a fan, Richie Tozier: he announced that the next song would be a tribute to Tozier, closing with “I love you. Happy to do it.”

electricliterature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Fiction#Maskless#Richietozxer#The Runners Au#The Social Media Au#Social Media Aus#Outcast#Smau#Bts#Flirtaus#Rorschachisgay#Nsa#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sweet Tooth Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Actors Before

Based on the highly acclaimed comic book series from writer and artist Jeff Lemire, the pint-sized epic Sweet Tooth is Netflix's latest zeitgeist-catching original series, with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey as two of its executive producers. (They know a thing or two about comic book projects, I'd think.) In the same way that Sweet Tooth's hopefulness makes it stand apart from other post-apocalyptic tales, the show's cast is also a very unique blend of actors from various backgrounds.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spirit Untamed Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In 2002, Dreamworks Pictures released Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, the story of one horse’s journey to find his own freedom which also features the voice of Matt Damon as the titular animal through narration. Nearly two decades later, Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, and Emmy winner Andre Braugher, among others, have joined the Spirit Untamed cast to lend their voices to the hoofed hero’s return to the big screen. - There are a few other actors and actresses whom you will likely recognize from Spirit Untamed, which is out on Friday, June 4, 2021, and is actually a feature-length adaptation of a computer animated Netflix series which premiered in 2017 and was spun-off from the original movie. The following is an in-depth look at who from the cast is voicing which characters and where else you may know them from, starting with the young lead role.
Movies/Film

The Best Revenge Movies You’ve Never Seen

(Welcome to The Best Movies You’ve Never Seen, a series that takes a look at slightly more obscure, under-the-radar, or simply under-appreciated movies. This week, we look six dishes best served cold…that’s right, we’re talking the best revenge movies you’ve never seen!) Revenge movies never go out of style. Even...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

The untold story and never-before-seen photos of Nirvana in Madison

The story of Nirvana’s time in Madison shortly before the band made it big has never been documented in full detail until now. For Madison Magazine’s July issue — on the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album — freelance writer Kurt Stream collected accounts and previously unpublished photos that tell the story of Madison’s pivotal role in the band’s breakthrough success.
MoviesWiredpr News

“Sweat” gives actors something they’ve never had before: depth

Watching the opening scene Sweat Sitting on the couch feels like the opposite of shrinking a Doritos bag on your mobile Platoon. Using a handheld camera, director Magnus von Horn follows Sylwia Zajac (Magdalena Kolesnik) as his fitness-influential protagonist while reviewing the people he adores at a public cardio show at the Polish mall. Her thick blond hair moves rhythmically as she weaves herself among the fans, shouting high-octane cheers, like a particularly toned mega-church leader. Hers is the gospel of prosperity for the body, and is a believing preacher. I almost got up to continue.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Researchers say they have unmasked a major QAnon influencer

Researchers at the intelligence firm Logically said Tuesday that they have identified an influential figure in the QAnon conspiracy community who pushed dangerous narratives about coronavirus and child trafficking. In a new report, researchers linked the Twitter handle “qthewakeup” to Jeremy “J.J.” Sicotte, a documentary filmmaker. The account amassed over...
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Cult Horror Films You’ve Probably Never Seen

Cult films remain a tricky a genre to pin down. The traditional definition holds that they must be lesser known or regarded films, an underground indie or a box office bomb, that command a cult-like following with a small but dedicated fan base. They can be deliberately niche (Rocky Horror Picture Show), so bad they’re good (Plan 9 from Outer Space), or inspire heated debate about their actual quality (Jennifer’s Body).
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Elden Ring: The best fan art we've seen online

The fanbase that has been patiently waiting for news on FromSoftware's upcoming action RPG Elden Ring exploded in hype and excitement when a new trailer for the game was shown off during the Summer Game Fest ahead of the main E3 2021 show, and ever since then, the community has been making incredible fan art that celebrates just how awesome Elden Ring looks. Here's a showcase of some of the best art pieces we've seen from talented Elden Ring fans.
Posted by
Tim Denning

The Greatest Sales Page You've Ever Seen

99% of sales tactics leave me feeling used and abused. I’ve worked sales jobs for most of my life. I’ve done almost every guru-led sales course you can imagine. I’ve learned about sales pages, landing pages, sales copywriting, and writing emails that get opened. While searching for newsletter software for an upcoming project, I got taken by surprise.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Unconventional Ghost Movies You Might Have Never Seen

6. Kwaidan (1964, Masaki Kobayashi) Based on Lafcadio Hearn’s book, Kwaidan: Stories and Studies of Strange Things, director Kobayashi filmed his first color film, which is now considered a cinematic masterpiece. Composed of four vignettes, this anthological film tells four separate ghost stories based on Japanese folklore. Like House, Kwaidan...
MusicNPR

Hear Bach's Music Like You've Never Heard It Before: Upside Down

Dan Tepfer is a jazz pianist and a composer, a classical performer, a programmer and an inventor. He's returning to in-person concerts this spring in New York and Europe. Tom Vitale has the story of how he stayed busy this past year. TOM VITALE, BYLINE: In 2019, Dan Tepfer flew...
AnimalsCheezBurger

36 Timeless Cat Memes To Hit You Right In The Funny Bone

Hey folks! How we doing today? We hope your day is as productive as it is positive. We love to share good vibes and positive energy with the world. And what better way to do that than in the form of timelessly hilarious cat memes and humor? Yes, you are right, there is no better way than this. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and scroll as we deliver the humor straight to your screens.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why It Took So Long For Stephen King to Finally Watch Fight Club

When you’re a movie buff it’s hard to imagine that people have seen certain movies, especially if they’re the type of movies that create a huge reaction in the population considering their overall message. But even with that in mind, it’s wise to realize that a lot of people either don’t watch movies that often or don’t put as much stock in them as some folks do. The fact that Stephen King hadn’t seen Fight Club until a little while ago would have been less than important if the author hadn’t started going on Twitter to recommend movies that he’d been inspired to watch at one point. But thinking that he hadn’t watched Fight Club still wasn’t that big of a deal, even if people treat it like something that is hard to believe. There is a reason that it didn’t happen right away though, and it’s one of the best reasons that a person could possibly think of.
MoviesMovieWeb

Pixar's Luca Was Inspired by One of Stephen King's Most Iconic Stories

Most pieces of fiction have similar ideas to other works. Aspects such as themes, or moods could inspire future stories. Luca, the soon to be released cartoon from the minds at Disney and Pixar drew inspiration from an unlikely source. The creators revealed the project they have been working on was inspired by one of Stephen King's stories.
EntertainmentCollider

J.J. Abrams on 'Lisey's Story,' His Love for Stephen King's Work, and Wanting to Write Original Ideas

Based on the novel by Stephen King, who has adapted the story himself, and directed by Pablo Larraín, the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as she continues to find her footing after the death of her husband, beloved novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). Still unsure of how to put all the pieces of her life back together, Lisey must also contend with a rabid fan (Dane DeHaan) that’s dangerously obsessed with Scott’s work while trying to understand the world that her sister Amanda (Joan Allen) has retreated into.