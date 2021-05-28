Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

A rainy Friday in Hillsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 18 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Friday is set to be rainy in Hillsboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hillsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aEVZwmD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

