Aberdeen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
