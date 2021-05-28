Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 18 days ago

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aEVZvtU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

