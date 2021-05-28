Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.