Alexandria, MN

Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
 18 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVZoxd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

