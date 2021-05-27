Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

By Nurith Aizenman
 30 days ago

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.

Public Healthdeseret.com

How dangerous COVID-19 variants could hurt the return to normal

Experts continue to express concern that coronavirus variants could end up delaying the full return to normal. “With declining rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths across the U.S., more cities and states have lifted safety restrictions in anticipation of a better summer,” according to CNN. “But officials continue to warn that those unvaccinated remain vulnerable to the virus, especially to dangerous variants which could set back national progress against the pandemic if they become more widespread.”
Pharmaceuticalsworldcapitaltimes.com

Delta variant having huge impact on vaccine effectiveness, says expert

– Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press. The Delta variant first found in India is having a huge impact on vaccine effectiveness in the UK, an expert has told Euronews. Dr Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said while Britain’s vaccine rollout is advanced there is still a quarter of the adult population who have yet to receive a COVID jab.
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

Current COVID-19 Vaccines Prove Efficacy Against Dangerous Delta Variant

New data shows COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, a strain of concern driving infections in India, England, Scotland, and other countries across the globe and causing governments to pause re-opening plans. A recent study conducted by Public Health England found that the available vaccines were “highly effective”...
Providence, RIAP

Coronavirus expert warns of spread of Delta variant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus will pose a serious risk this summer to people who are not fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. “If you have not gotten vaccinated, this is a potentially...
Public HealthBoston Herald

Moderna requests FDA authorization for coronavirus vaccine in teens

Moderna has requested emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine to be given to teens, the company announced Thursday, following in the footsteps of Pfizer, which already has clearance in adolescents. “We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents,”...
Public HealthCNBC

Health experts push for vaccinations as variants gain ground

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ to discuss Covid vaccinations as variants gain ground in the U.S. 10% of all new cases here come from the new Delta variant. The U.S. is also investing more than $3 billion in future antiviral development.
Public Healthchatsports.com

Hartford residents urged to get COVID-19 vaccine in light of new Delta variant; city’s vaccination rate lags state average

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged the community Tuesday afternoon to encourage, support, help and “peer pressure” those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 in light of a new coronavirus strain that’s spreading quickly through India and the United Kingdom. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has replicated quicker than other strains and...
KidsKISS 104.1

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
Public Healthwopular.com

Us Had Nearly 17 Million Undiagnosed Covid-19 Cases In Early Months Of Pandemic: Study - Abc News

US had nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in early months of pandemic: Study ABC NewsNIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and postpartum National Institutes of HealthNIH antibody study uncovers millions of hidden, uncounted COVID-19 cases FierceBiotechNIH study suggests COVID-19 prevalence far exceeded early pandemic cases National Institutes of HealthNIH study: Millions had undiagnosed COVID-19 in early months of pandemic News 12 BronxView Full Coverage on Google News.