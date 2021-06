The EU should prepare for “a further downturn” in its relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the bloc’s top diplomat has warned. As Joe Biden and Putin talked at a lakeside mansion in Geneva, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell unveiled a strategy aimed at charting a course for EU-Russia relations. Ties between the two sides have hit a post-cold war low following Kremlin-orchestrated cyber-attacks and election interference, the frozen conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the poisoning and jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.