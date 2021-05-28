Cancel
Athens, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Athens

Posted by 
Athens Journal
 18 days ago

ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aEVZifH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Athens, TX
With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

