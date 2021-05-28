SEEN THIS CAR? New Photos Released In Smash-Grab Theft From Old Tappan Woman Followed Home

ANYONE who sees the Camry or knows where to find it or its owner is asked to contact Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221. Photo Credit: Old Tappan PD

Police issued new surveillance photos of a vehicle whose driver stole an Old Tappan woman's handbag after following her home.

The Toyota Camry had no front license plate and its rear license plate covered when the thief followed the victim’s SUV into the parking lot of a Russell Avenue complex shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

He parked next to her and got out as she headed into her home, then walked around the SUV, looking inside, before breaking the rear passenger window and snatching a large Coach bag, the chief said.

Hearing her alarm, the owner confronted the stranger, who “became verbally abusive towards [her] and drove off, heading north on Russell Avenue.”

ANYONE who sees the Camry or can help authorities find it or its owner is asked to contact Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221.

