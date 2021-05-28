Cancel
Ottawa, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa

Ottawa Bulletin
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aEVZgtp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

