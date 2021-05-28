Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The different types of 3D printing

By Roland Hutchinson
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many different 3D printers on the market, it can be hard to understand the whole landscape. The International Organization for Standardization saw the same problem, and in 2015 ISO/ASTM standard 52900 was created to standardize the exploding terminology around 3D printing. Every different 3D printer can be categorised...

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Printers#3d Hubs#Iso Astm#Sla#Fdm#Sls#Pla#Abs#Cnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
Related
Germany3DPrint.com

Students’ In-Space 3D Printing Experiment Works in Zero-G Test

Advances in space technology and manufacturing processes have helped to lower costs and reduce entry barriers to space. Still, space is expensive. Today, all spacecraft are developed, tested, and assembled on Earth before being launched to orbit, and getting components and technologies flight-ready is difficult and pricey. For years, experts...
Technologymbtmag.com

$2M Hypercar Combines AI, 3D Printing and Horsepower

Last March, right before the temporary collapse of society and cancellation of every major auto show, Los Angeles-based Czinger unveiled a first-look at its’ 21C hypercar. The hybrid vehicle touted a unique production process that promised to revolutionize automotive performance. Fast forward 15 months, and we now have the final...
Carspursuitist.com

The new McLaren 720S includes 3D printed parts

Today, Automotive industry is one of the key sectors embracing and endorsing 3D printing besides aerospace, robotics, and education. Automotive industry uses the technology not only for the components, equipment, tools but also for customisation of parts. For ex: wall panels, car doors, bumpers. 3D printing functional parts has become...
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Adapting Laser Welding for 3D Printed Parts

HANNOVER, Germany, June 3, 2021 — Researchers from the Institut für Integrierte Produktion Hannover and Laser Zentrum Hannover have begun work that seeks to enable laser welding of 3D-printed components. The project, titled QualLa (Quality assurance in laser welding of additively manufactured thermoplastic components), aims to develop an expert system that supports small- and medium-size businesses in optimizing additive manufacturing processes so that the printed components may be welded using lasers.
Bicycles3DPrint.com

3D Printing Bikes: A Pedalution, Part 2

In the first part of this series, we looked at what has been going with the 3D printing of bicycles and tried to show you why certain things will become opportunities and actual end-use products in the bicycle world. Most people will see 3D printing as something for one-off or...
Business3DPrint.com

ABCorp Adds Inspection & Dyeing to HP 3D Printing Service

Manufacturing services company American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp) works in the payment sector and has been around since 1795, back when it was called the American Bank Note Company and was tasked by the First Bank of the United States with developing a counterfeit-resistant currency for a country that was still pretty new. The company now designs, manufactures, and personalizes secure products like contactless credit cards, marketing materials, and gift cards made from environmentally friendly materials, and using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology to 3D print detailed prototypes and parts, with an emphasis on fraud prevention and manufacturing processes with a zero error tolerance. Now, it’s adding automated inspection and dyeing capabilities to its range of 3D printing services.
Business3DPrint.com

3D Systems Sells On Demand 3D Printing Business for $82M

After more than a decade of providing the widest range of 3D printing services for on-demand manufacturing, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) will sell its service bureau business to private equity firm Trilantic North America for $82 million. The deal is part of 3D Systems’ strategy to focus on additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for growing markets that demand high-reliability applications, such as electric vehicles and spacecraft. As with other divestitures announced earlier this year, including the subtractive technology businesses Cimatron and GibbsCAM, the move is considered by the company’s management as an important step to strengthen its balance sheet, especially since proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in its core AM business to accelerate growth and profitability.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Soft-Elasticity Optimises Dissipation in 3D-Printed Liquid Crystal Elastomers

Devesh Mistry, Nicholas A. Traugutt, Brett Sanborn, Ross H. Volpe, Lillian Chatham, Risheng Zhou, Bo Song, Kai Yu, Kevin Long, Christopher M. Yakacki. Soft-elasticity in monodomain liquid crystal elastomers (LCEs) is promising for impact-absorbing applications where strain energy is ideally absorbed at constant stress. Conventionally, compressive and impact studies on LCEs have not been performed given the notorious difficulty synthesizing sufficiently large monodomain devices. Here we demonstrate 3D printing bulk ($>cm^3$) monodomain LCE devices using direct ink writing and study their compressive soft-elasticity over 8 decades of strain rate. At quasi-static rates, the monodomain soft-elastic LCE dissipated 45% of strain energy while comparator materials dissipated less than 20%. At strain rates up to $3000~s^{-1}$, our soft-elastic monodomain LCE consistently performed closest to an ideal-impact absorber. Drop testing reveals soft-elasticity as a likely mechanism for effectively reducing the severity of impacts -- with soft elastic LCEs offering a Gadd Severity Index 40% lower than a comparable isotropic elastomer. Lastly, we demonstrate tailoring deformation and buckling behavior in monodomain LCEs via the printed director orientation.
Industryhackaday.com

Full Size 3D-Printed Wind Turbine

Wind energy isn’t quite as common of an alternative energy source as solar, at least for small installations. It’s usually much easier just to throw a few panels and a battery together than it is to have a working turbine with many moving parts that need to be maintained when only a small amount of power is needed. However, if you find yourself where the wind blows but the sun don’t shine, there are a few new tools available to help create the most efficient wind turbine possible, provided you have a 3D printer.
Engineering3DPrint.com

3D Systems Introduces Four New Figure 4 3D Printing Resins

There’s been a lot of focus recently on the healthcare and bioprinting side of operations for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), what with its acquisitions of Allevi and Additive Works and the fact that its 7.7% revenue growth at the end of Q1 21 was mostly driven by healthcare sales. But the company, which just this week announced the sale of its on-demand 3D printing service bureau business for $82 million, has also been continuing to beef up its materials portfolio, and just introduced four new high-performance resins—meant for advanced production applications—for its modular Figure 4 technology.
Electronicsmit.edu

3D printing tiny parts for big impact

Whether it’s computer chips, smartphone components, or camera parts, the hardware in many products is constantly getting smaller. The trend is pushing companies to come up with new ways to make the parts that power our world. Enter Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF). The company was co-founded by MIT Professor Nicholas...
Carsadditivemanufacturing.media

3D Printed Tooling Supports Prototype Foam Seating

“If the typical car holds five passengers, that’s a driver’s seat and front passenger seat, driver’s and passenger’s side seats in the rear, plus a middle seat. That could mean five different seat designs just for one vehicle,” says Darrell Stafford, president of Catalysis Additive Tooling. Each seat configuration will require its own set of foam components, which in turn will require sets of tools to mold them — starting in the prototyping stage for a new car.
Technologyfreenews.live

An electric cello was printed on a 3D printer for the first time

Sensio has created the world’s first 3D printed electric cello – MyCello. Previously, 3D printing was used to create a variety of musical instruments – guitars, saxophones, violins and others. Now the educational software company Sensio has created the MyCello electric cello. As the authors explain, MyCello was not created...
Electronicsadafruit.com

3D Printed Vacuum Former Machine #3DPrinting #3DThursday

MELKANO shares this great design for a 3D Printed Vacuum Former!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4786545. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
EngineeringEurekAlert

3D printed micro-optics for quantum technology

Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS. Quantum computing and quantum communication are believed to be the future of information technology. In order to achieve the challenging and long-standing goal to make secure, wide-spread quantum communication networks a reality, high-brightness single-photon sources are indispensable. Single-photon emission from semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) has been shown to be a pure and efficient non-classical light source with a high degree of indistinguishability. However, the total internal reflection (TIR) as a result of the high semiconductor-to-air refractive index contrast severely limits the single-photon extraction efficiency. Another crucial step in the development of practical quantum networks is the implementation of quantum repeater protocols, which enable long-distance quantum communication via optical fibre channels. These protocols rely on the use of highly indistinguishable, entangled photons, which require the use of single-mode fibres. Thus, an efficient on-chip single-mode fibre-coupled quantum light source is a key element in the realisation of a QD-based real-world quantum communication network.
ElectronicsPhys.org

The biodegradable battery that's 3D printed, disposable and made of paper

The fabrication device for the battery revolution looks quite unconspicuous: It is a modified, commercially available 3D printer, located in a room in the Empa laboratory building. But the real innovation lies within the recipe for the gelatinous inks this printer can dispense onto a surface. The mixture in question consists of cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystallites, plus carbon in the form of carbon black, graphite and activated carbon. To liquefy all this, the researchers use glycerin, water and two different types of alcohol. Plus a pinch of table salt for ionic conductivity.
Electronics3DPrint.com

Caracol Introduces Large-Scale Composite 3D Printing Mounted on Robotic Arms

The small segment for large-scale 3D printers is growing. Previously populated by the likes of Cincinnati, Inc, Thermwood, and Ingersoll, this space is dedicated massive extrusion systems that 3D print thermoplastics as impressive scales and speeds, typically combining carbon fiber with their polymer of choice. Now, Italy’s Caracol is joining their mighty ranks with its own take on large-scale composite 3D printing.
Electronicsadditivemanufacturing.media

Massivit 5000 Expedites Large-Scale 3D Printing

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies, a provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, recently unveiled its industrial-grade Massivit 5000, showcasing its new capabilities, features and applications. The machine enables manufacturers and service providers across a range of industries to expedite lead times for manufacturing large parts, prototypes and tooling by up to 30 times the production speed of existing technologies, the company says.
EngineeringDesign World Network

Trends in materials and inkjet 3D printing

Materials have been and will continue to be key elements of any additive manufacturing or 3D printing operation. New materials are emerging all the time. As vendors explore and develop materials, new information emerges about the best ways to use additive equipment. We recently interviewed Davide Marini, Inkbit CEO and...
Technologyshapeways.com

Next Level Custom 3D Printing with the User Application Team

At Shapeways, each production job is unique, beginning its journey from the instant a 3D model is uploaded. At that point, proprietary software automatically prompts the manufacturing process into motion; however, businesses with larger-volume orders can benefit from working with the User Application (UA) Team directly. This department controls production...