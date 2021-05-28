The different types of 3D printing

Devesh Mistry, Nicholas A. Traugutt, Brett Sanborn, Ross H. Volpe, Lillian Chatham, Risheng Zhou, Bo Song, Kai Yu, Kevin Long, Christopher M. Yakacki. Soft-elasticity in monodomain liquid crystal elastomers (LCEs) is promising for impact-absorbing applications where strain energy is ideally absorbed at constant stress. Conventionally, compressive and impact studies on LCEs have not been performed given the notorious difficulty synthesizing sufficiently large monodomain devices. Here we demonstrate 3D printing bulk ($>cm^3$) monodomain LCE devices using direct ink writing and study their compressive soft-elasticity over 8 decades of strain rate. At quasi-static rates, the monodomain soft-elastic LCE dissipated 45% of strain energy while comparator materials dissipated less than 20%. At strain rates up to $3000~s^{-1}$, our soft-elastic monodomain LCE consistently performed closest to an ideal-impact absorber. Drop testing reveals soft-elasticity as a likely mechanism for effectively reducing the severity of impacts -- with soft elastic LCEs offering a Gadd Severity Index 40% lower than a comparable isotropic elastomer. Lastly, we demonstrate tailoring deformation and buckling behavior in monodomain LCEs via the printed director orientation.