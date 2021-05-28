Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville Daily Weather Forecast

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 18 days ago

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0aEVZe8N00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

