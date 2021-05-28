Campbellsville Daily Weather Forecast

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.