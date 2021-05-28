Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 18 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hillsborough Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hillsborough:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVZcMv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
59
Followers
205
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsborough. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Get weather-ready — Hillsborough’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsborough: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;