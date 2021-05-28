Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hillsborough Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hillsborough:

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.