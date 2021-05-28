Cancel
Bossier City toddler injured, trees down following overnight storm

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. - A toddler suffered minor injuries when a tree limb fell through her grandmother's Bossier City home during the storms that moved through the area early Friday morning. Charmaine Walker told KTBS 3 News her 2-year-old granddaughter had to get stitches in her forehead after a tree...

