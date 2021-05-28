Cancel
Income Tax

Gambling Tax in the United Kingdom

 19 days ago

The gambling and betting landscape in the UK is very friendly towards the punter. All forms of gambling, including casinos, sports betting and lottery, are highly regulated but extremely accessible to anyone aged eighteen or over – sixteen in the case of the National Lottery. Not only that, but current...

Trafficpakistanchristian.tv

United Kingdom Accepts and Exchanges UAE Driving Licenses – Sources – Other

The United Kingdom has decided to recognize and replace driving licenses issued by the United Arab Emirates with British driving licenses for lighter vehicles and motorcycles, and the United Arab Emirates is the only Arab country to recognize and modify the UK driving licenses issued by it. The Interior Ministry...
EconomyShareCast

Report on Payments to Govts 2020

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has today published its Report on payments to governments (the "Report") for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on payments made to governments where the Company conducts its extractive activities. The Report is...
Personal FinanceThe Daily Star

Britain urges EU to expedite financial services talks

Britain's finance ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from many of the markets it had formerly played a central role in.
Small Businessnewsfinale.com

Best UK bank accounts for small businesses

Getting the best small business bank account is a way to make your firm’s money go further and make your life easier. Changing their small business current account may not be at the forefront of most owners’ minds. But with monthly fees, transaction costs, integrated accountancy software, automated invoices and international charges all to be considered, doing so can make a difference to your bottom line.
Economyerienewsnow.com

Australia and the United Kingdom announce post-Brexit trade deal

Australia and the United Kingdom announced a free trade agreement Tuesday as Britain begins to forge new economic relationships following its departure from the European Union. The main elements of the deal were agreed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a meeting in...
Lotterydailyhawker.com

How to Obtain a UK Gambling License in 2021

Practically everyone enjoys a flutter every now and again, whether it’s a night at the casino or putting a couple of pounds into a Grand National sweepstake or perhaps buying the occasional lottery ticket. It’s also true to say that the UK is something of a gambling heartland. Betting has been legal here far longer than it has in many places. While the likes of the US are still finding their feet, the UK has a mature and robust regulatory system that protects the interests of both the gambling providers and their customers.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Britain’s Gambling Commission set to increase licence fees

Britain’s gambling operators face a significant increase in licensing costs under new legislation that will come into force before 1 October. The increase in licence fees and elimination of certain discounts follows a public consultation into the Gambling Commission’s funding structure and costs and will enable the Commission to better regulate the remote and non-remote gambling sectors.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Odyssean Inves. Regulatory News (OIT)

To achieve attractive total returns per share principally through capital growth over a longterm period through investment in companies predominantly in the UK. On 15 June 2021 Odyssean Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued out of treasury 175,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 161.0 pence per share, pursuant to the Company's premium management strategy. These shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue and they were issued at a premium to the net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangment in relation to the cash acquisition of AFH Financial Group (UK, constituent) by Cortina Bidco (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading.
U.K.yourcoffeebreak.co.uk

How You Can Prepare For Moving Your Family To The United Kingdom

If you’re planning on moving to the UK with your family, then there will most likely be a few different things you need to know beforehand. Here is a guide on what to know before moving over. Sort Out Your Visas. You can’t simply move to the UK without ensuring...
U.K.cdcgamingreports.com

UK government approves gambling licence fee hikes from 1 October

The UK government has confirmed that it will increase licence fee costs across all business verticals of the UK gambling sector, with increased fees to be enforced from 1 October. The measure was announced by DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport], publishing its response to a consultation launched...
Industryukconstructionmedia.co.uk

United Kingdom-Manchester: Solar Power & Battery Storage Procurement Framework

Publication Ref: (2021/S 000-013136/EN) Periodic indicative notice without call for competition. II.1.1) Title: Solar Power & Battery Storage Procurement Framework. Supply of onsite solar electricity through Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). II.1.6) Information about lots. The contract is divided into lots: no. II.2) Description. II.2.3) Place of performance. Nuts code: Main...
Public HealthHardwood Paroxysm

United Kingdom: 60% more infected, delta variation continues its rise

London | The delta variant of the corona virus, which now dominates the UK, is 60% more contagious than its predecessors and continues to rise in the country, according to a study released Friday, three days after the government’s decision on the matter was announced. Removing the last restrictions. Health...
Economysimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Wants To Hire Cabin Crew In The United Kingdom

Budget carrier Wizz Air is hiring. The airline announced Wednesday that it is launching a recruitment drive for cabin crew for its bases in the UK, including its latest in Cardiff, which is set to open in July. Wizz said it is preparing for an operational ramp-up and seeking candidates dedicated to providing a high-quality customer experience.
Public HealthNature.com

Impact of vaccination on new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the United Kingdom

The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in preventing new severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in the general community is still unclear. Here, we used the Office for National Statistics COVID-19 Infection Survey—a large community-based survey of individuals living in randomly selected private households across the United Kingdom—to assess the effectiveness of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford–AstraZeneca; ChAdOx1) vaccines against any new SARS-CoV-2 PCR-positive tests, split according to self-reported symptoms, cycle threshold value (<30 versus ≥30; as a surrogate for viral load) and gene positivity pattern (compatible with B.1.1.7 or not). Using 1,945,071 real-time PCR results from nose and throat swabs taken from 383,812 participants between 1 December 2020 and 8 May 2021, we found that vaccination with the ChAdOx1 or BNT162b2 vaccines already reduced SARS-CoV-2 infections ≥21 d after the first dose (61% (95% confidence interval (CI) = 54–68%) versus 66% (95% CI = 60–71%), respectively), with greater reductions observed after a second dose (79% (95% CI = 65–88%) versus 80% (95% CI = 73–85%), respectively). The largest reductions were observed for symptomatic infections and/or infections with a higher viral burden. Overall, COVID-19 vaccination reduced the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, with the largest benefit received after two vaccinations and against symptomatic and high viral burden infections, and with no evidence of a difference between the BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 vaccines.
Economyverticalmag.com

Autopilot system for Bell 505 certified in the United Kingdom

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 52 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced that the Genesys HeliSAS autopilot in the Bell 505 has received certification from the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). “We are thrilled to offer the Genesys autopilot for the 505 to our customers...