Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill Home Destroyed By Kitchen Fire Friday Morning

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 19 days ago
SRPING HILL, Fla. – A Spring Hill home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, at 6:34 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 6000 block of Toucan Tr.

The call came in by the adult occupant who reported a fire in the kitchen and living room. The occupant was awoken by the smoke detector going off and escaped without injury.

The first engine arrived within 7 minutes and reported a manufactured home with 50% fire involvement. The crew advanced a hose stream and brought the fire under control within 9 minutes.

The fire resulted in a heavy damage throughout the structure resulting in a total loss. The Florida State Fire Marshall was notified to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. The Red Cross was notified for assistance for the adult occupant.

HCFES responded with 4 fire engines, 2 ALS medic units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, 1 Administrative Chief, and Fire Corps for a total of 20 personnel.

