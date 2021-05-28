Cancel
Brookings, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brookings

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 18 days ago

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aEVZPqM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

