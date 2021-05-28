4-Day Weather Forecast For Brookings
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
