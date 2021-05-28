Cancel
A rainy Friday in Berea — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 18 days ago

(BEREA, KY) Friday is set to be rainy in Berea, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Berea:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aEVZOCr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

